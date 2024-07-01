Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns of Escalating Danger

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, warned on Monday (July 1) about the worsening flood situation in the state.
He told the media that water levels in major rivers, especially the Brahmaputra, are rising dangerously.
The Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the danger mark in several important areas, including Neamatighat and Tezpur in Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the flood situation in Assam had worsened since the previous night.
He mentioned that the Brahmaputra River's water level was above the danger mark at Neamatighat and Tezpur, with other rivers also exceeding the danger level in many areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of Assam, including Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Tinsukia. They expect the situation to become more critical over the next three to four days.
The Assam Chief Minister said that the IMD has alerted them to heavy rainfall in Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia, and other areas, predicting that the situation will become critical in three to four days. He also mentioned that as of today, floods are affecting 14 districts, 41 revenue circles, and 698 villages.
Currently, the floods have affected 274,000 people across Assam.
In North Lakhimpur alone, 21,000 people have been impacted due to the release of 409 cubic meters of excess water by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).
Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has become very serious, with 34 people now dead. Among the victims are two children who drowned in the Dhemaji district on Sunday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
According to the ASDMA, over 262,000 people across 12 districts in the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding.
The affected districts are Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat.
In Dhemaji district, 69,252 people have been affected, followed by 61,895 people in Cachar, 45,281 people in Tinsukia, 34,966 people in Majuli, 22,882 people in Karimganj, 15,010 people in Dibrugarh, 7,973 people in Jorhat, and 4,919 people in Golaghat district.
