Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns of Escalating Danger

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, warned on Monday (July 1) about the worsening flood situation in the state.

He told the media that water levels in major rivers, especially the Brahmaputra, are rising dangerously.

The Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the danger mark in several important areas, including Neamatighat and Tezpur in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the flood situation in Assam had worsened since the previous night.