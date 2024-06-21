Scientifically Supported Benefits of Practicing Yoga

Modern media and advertising often portray yoga as primarily focused on physical poses. However, yoga encompasses a variety of practices beyond just the poses. These include meditation, chanting, mantra, prayer, breath work, ritual, and selfless action.
The term "yoga" originates from the root word "yuj," meaning "to yoke" or "to bind." It has various meanings, ranging from an astrological conjunction to matrimony, all emphasizing the concept of connection.
Yoga asana refers specifically to the physical practice and postures of yoga.
Scientific research on the benefits of yoga is still in its early stages. However, much of the current evidence aligns with what yoga practitioners have believed for thousands of years: yoga is highly beneficial for our overall health and wellness.
1. Yoga makes you more flexible: In 2016, Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, two major yoga organizations, conducted a global survey to gather statistics about yoga, aiming to measure its value as its popularity grows.
The survey found that the most common reason people practice yoga is to become more flexible. Flexibility is crucial for physical health, and yoga provides various styles ranging from intense to gentle, all of which have been shown to improve flexibility.
2. Yoga can help reduce stress: The American Psychological Association reported that 84% of American adults are affected by long-term stress.
This explains why the second most common reason people practice yoga is to relieve stress. Scientific research also confirms that yoga, particularly the physical aspect (asana), is very effective in reducing stress.
It's important to note that yoga is more than just the physical poses. Practices like meditation, controlled breathing, and using sound (like chanting or sound baths) have also been proven to reduce tension and stress.
3. Yoga can enhance mental health: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is believed to be among the most prevalent mental health conditions globally.
A meta-analysis conducted in 2017, which reviewed 23 studies on the effects of yoga-based treatments on depressive symptoms, strongly suggested that yoga can be considered an effective alternative treatment for MDD.
Both yoga practices that involve movement and those centered around breathing have been found to notably improve symptoms of depression.
4. Yoga might help lessen anxiety: The Anxiety and Depression Association of America recently reported that anxiety disorders may be the most common mental health conditions in the United States.
There are various types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and specific phobias. Even chronic stress can sometimes be classified as an anxiety disorder.
Several studies suggest that practicing yoga poses (asana) might be an effective alternative treatment for anxiety disorders, although some researchers suggest more studies are needed to confirm this.
Yoga nidra, a form of guided meditation involving a body scan, has been proven to reduce symptoms of anxiety.
5. Yoga can help improve posture and increase body awareness: In our technology-driven world, we're spending increasing amounts of time sitting or slouching over screens. However, a recent review of 34 studies discovered a trend: Yoga enhances brain function in areas related to recognizing body sensations (interoception) and posture.
Moreover, yoga's emphasis on flexibility can improve alignment by loosening tight muscles like the hamstrings and enhancing spinal mobility. Incorporating yoga poses into your routine can also help maintain good posture.
