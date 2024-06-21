Scientifically Supported Benefits of Practicing Yoga

1. Yoga makes you more flexible: In 2016, Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, two major yoga organizations, conducted a global survey to gather statistics about yoga, aiming to measure its value as its popularity grows.

The survey found that the most common reason people practice yoga is to become more flexible. Flexibility is crucial for physical health, and yoga provides various styles ranging from intense to gentle, all of which have been shown to improve flexibility.

2. Yoga can help reduce stress: The American Psychological Association reported that 84% of American adults are affected by long-term stress.

This explains why the second most common reason people practice yoga is to relieve stress. Scientific research also confirms that yoga, particularly the physical aspect (asana), is very effective in reducing stress.

It's important to note that yoga is more than just the physical poses. Practices like meditation, controlled breathing, and using sound (like chanting or sound baths) have also been proven to reduce tension and stress.

3. Yoga can enhance mental health: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is believed to be among the most prevalent mental health conditions globally.

A meta-analysis conducted in 2017, which reviewed 23 studies on the effects of yoga-based treatments on depressive symptoms, strongly suggested that yoga can be considered an effective alternative treatment for MDD.

Both yoga practices that involve movement and those centered around breathing have been found to notably improve symptoms of depression.