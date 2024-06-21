Indian Army Commemorates International Yoga Day at 15,000 Feet in Sikkim

GANGTOK: Indian Army soldiers practiced Yoga in the icy heights of the northern frontier on the 10th International Yoga Day, which was on Friday.

The soldiers also practiced Yoga in Eastern Ladakh. Additionally, members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police did Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim, which is over 15,000 feet above sea level, to mark the occasion.

The ITBP has been promoting Yoga in various high-altitude Himalayan areas along the India-China border, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, by practicing Yoga poses.