Indian Army Commemorates International Yoga Day at 15,000 Feet in Sikkim

GANGTOK: Indian Army soldiers practiced Yoga in the icy heights of the northern frontier on the 10th International Yoga Day, which was on Friday.
The soldiers also practiced Yoga in Eastern Ladakh. Additionally, members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police did Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim, which is over 15,000 feet above sea level, to mark the occasion.
The ITBP has been promoting Yoga in various high-altitude Himalayan areas along the India-China border, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, by practicing Yoga poses.
From Ladakh in the north to Sikkim in the east, ITBP soldiers practiced Yoga poses to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day.
The Border Security Force shared stunning visuals of BSF soldiers doing Yoga at the zero line at the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar, under the supervision of Brigadier Pawan Bajaj (Retired), DIG BSF.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, did yoga in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga.
The minister emphasized the benefits of yoga, saying that with the increasing problems of depression, high blood pressure, and diabetes, practicing yoga is a better alternative to relying on medication.
In another video shared by the news agency ANI, schoolchildren were seen practicing yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh for International Yoga Day. Indian Army soldiers also did yoga at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium in Leh, Ladakh, on International Yoga Day.
On International Yoga Day 2024, Indian Navy personnel practiced various yoga poses, including the Surya Namaskar, on warships like INS Tarkash and INS Teg.
Sailors on India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya participated in an early morning yoga session on Friday to celebrate the occasion.
This year's event emphasizes the profound effect of yoga on young minds and bodies, aiming to bring together thousands in practicing yoga to enhance global health and wellness.
The theme for this year, "Yoga for Self and Society," highlights yoga's crucial role in improving both personal well-being and societal harmony.
