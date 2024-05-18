Seven Habits that Could Shield You from Depression: New Study Report

Living a healthy life by staying active, connecting with others, getting enough sleep, and eating well can reduce the chances of experiencing depression.

This was found in a recent study published in the journal Nature Mental Health, where researchers highlighted seven lifestyle factors that can help lower the risk of depression.

Barbara Sahakian, a co-author of the study and a professor in the the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge in England, in a press statement said, “Although our DNA – the genetic hand we’ve been dealt – can increase our risk of depression, we’ve shown that a healthy lifestyle is potentially more important.”

She added, “Some of these lifestyle factors are things we have a degree control over, so trying to find ways to improve them – making sure we have a good night’s sleep and getting out to see friends, for example – could make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Various factors can influence a person’s likelihood of getting depression. Factors like environment, biology, genetics, and psychology all seem to play a part.