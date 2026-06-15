Skip the Hype: Why Whole Foods Beat Collagen Supplements for Youthful Skin

Collagen supplements have gained popularity as a solution for youthful, glowing skin, but experts say natural food sources remain the most effective way to support collagen production and overall skin health. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and plays a vital role in maintaining skin elasticity, hydration, and firmness. However, collagen production naturally begins to decline around the age of 25. Factors such as excessive sun exposure, smoking, stress, poor sleep, and high sugar consumption can further reduce collagen synthesis, contributing to visible signs of ageing.

Rather than relying solely on supplements, experts recommend focusing on nutrients that help the body produce collagen naturally. Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients for collagen formation and can be found in foods such as amla, guava, oranges, lemons, and capsicum. Protein-rich foods, including eggs, fish, chicken, milk, beans, and meat, provide the amino acids required for collagen production.

Other nutrients also play a crucial role. Zinc, found in pumpkin seeds, nuts, and beans, supports tissue repair, while antioxidants from berries and green vegetables help protect collagen from damage caused by free radicals.

According to Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of Steris Healthcare, healthy skin depends on overall nutrition rather than a single supplement. He noted that collagen synthesis requires a combination of proteins, vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants, which are best obtained through a balanced diet.

One limitation of collagen supplements is that collagen peptides break down into amino acids after digestion and may be used wherever the body needs them most, not necessarily in the skin. In contrast, whole foods provide a broader range of nutrients that support collagen production and protect existing collagen.

Experts also emphasise that skin health depends on hydration, quality sleep, balanced nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits. While collagen supplements may offer benefits, research continues to highlight the importance of nutrient-rich foods as the foundation for maintaining healthy, youthful skin. (Agencies)

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