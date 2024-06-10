The Benefits of Moderate Coffee Consumption: Why It's Good for You

Ah, coffee. Whether you're holding a travel mug on your way to work or grabbing a skinny latte after spin class to recharge, it's difficult to envision a day without it.
The caffeine boosts your energy, and there's something remarkably comforting about savoring a hot cup of coffee. But is drinking coffee beneficial for your health?
The good news is that the argument in favor of coffee is stronger than ever. Numerous studies suggest that your favorite morning drink may offer more benefits than you realize:
Coffee contains many substances that could potentially help protect against conditions that are more prevalent in women, such as Alzheimer's disease and heart disease.
When you think about coffee, caffeine is probably the first thing that comes to mind.
However, nutrition experts from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine point out that coffee also contains antioxidants and other active substances.
These components may help reduce internal inflammation and protect against disease.
The top health benefits of drinking coffee
You might live longer. Recent studies show that coffee drinkers have a lower risk of dying from some of the leading causes of death in women, including coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.
You're less likely to develop heart failure. Drinking one to two cups of coffee a day might help prevent heart failure, where a weakened heart struggles to pump enough blood to the body.
Your liver will benefit. Both regular and decaf coffee appear to protect your liver. Research shows that coffee drinkers are more likely to have healthy liver enzyme levels compared to those who don't drink coffee.
You might reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer's disease. Nearly two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's are women, but the caffeine in two cups of coffee could offer significant protection. Researchers found that women aged 65 and older who drank two to three cups of coffee a day were less likely to develop dementia in general.
You're less likely to have a stroke. For women, drinking at least one cup of coffee a day is linked to a lower risk of stroke, which is the fourth leading cause of death among women.
ALSO WATCH: