The Benefits of Moderate Coffee Consumption: Why It's Good for You

Ah, coffee. Whether you're holding a travel mug on your way to work or grabbing a skinny latte after spin class to recharge, it's difficult to envision a day without it.

The caffeine boosts your energy, and there's something remarkably comforting about savoring a hot cup of coffee. But is drinking coffee beneficial for your health?

The good news is that the argument in favor of coffee is stronger than ever. Numerous studies suggest that your favorite morning drink may offer more benefits than you realize:

Coffee contains many substances that could potentially help protect against conditions that are more prevalent in women, such as Alzheimer's disease and heart disease.