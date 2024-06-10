Assam: Increased Security in Lakhipur Due to Violence in Manipur’s Jiribam

GUWAHATI: In reaction to violence in Jiribam district of Manipur, which borders Lakhipur in Cachar district of Assam, security has been increased in the area.
About 600 people from Manipur took shelter with their relatives in Lakhipur, Cachar district of Assam after violence broke out on June 6.
Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Cachar district in Assam, has said that they have increased security in the area. Special commando forces have been deployed along the border with Manipur to patrol regularly.
Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Cachar district in Assam, stated that they are closely monitoring the situation in Lakhipur and ensuring a peaceful environment.
He mentioned that a peace committee had been convened and security personnel were on standby 24/7. He also warned against any attempts to disrupt the tranquil atmosphere.
The SP asserted that legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere.
He also noted that the Assam chief minister had instructed to provide shelter to those escaping violence in Manipur, ensuring proper documentation.
Meanwhile, Kaushik Rai, the MLA of Lakhipur, reassured the public that no incidents had been reported in Cachar district of Assam. He stated that security had been increased due to the violence in Manipur.
Rai also announced plans for a peace meeting with various communities to ensure their safety and prevent any violence in Lakhipur. The volatile situation in Jiribam has led many residents, especially women and children, to seek refuge elsewhere.
Earlier today, suspected militants ambushed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on Monday morning, resulting in one policeman being injured.
The convoy was en route to the troubled Jiribam district when it was attacked around 10:30 am near Kotlen village along National Highway-53.
Violence erupted in Jiribam, a region plagued by ethnic conflicts, on Thursday evening following the killing of a 59-year-old man. The victim, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh, had disappeared after going to his farm on June 6. His body, bearing wounds from a sharp object, was discovered later, according to an official.
ALSO WATCH: