Assam: Increased Security in Lakhipur Due to Violence in Manipur’s Jiribam

GUWAHATI: In reaction to violence in Jiribam district of Manipur, which borders Lakhipur in Cachar district of Assam, security has been increased in the area.

About 600 people from Manipur took shelter with their relatives in Lakhipur, Cachar district of Assam after violence broke out on June 6.

Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Cachar district in Assam, has said that they have increased security in the area. Special commando forces have been deployed along the border with Manipur to patrol regularly.

