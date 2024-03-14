The Best Diet For Weight Gain: Healthy High Calorie Foods For Weight Gain

Weigh gain or loss has been a sensationalised topic of discussion for decades. Gaining weight has become a concern for those especially underweight, as it is often associated with malnutrition and leads to improper growth and development. It can also affect teenagers and young adults. Those with fast metabolism have a hard time gaining weight.
With a proper well balanced, high in calorie diet, one can effectively gain weight. Below is a list of foods that are high in calories:
HIGH CALORIE FOOD FOR WEIGHT GAIN
Rice: One of the richest sources of carbohydrates is rice, which is essential for weight gain. It can be easily consumed daily as it is easy to prepare. Although polished white rice is calorie dense, unpolished rice is richer in fiber and nutrients. One cup of rice contains about 200 calories and consumption of two portions a day is recommended.
Potato: Potatoes are rich in starch and carbohydrates as it helps in increasing your adipose tissue. In addition, they contain Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, iron and folate. You can include potatoes in your diet in various ways.
One potato roughly contains about 110 calories. Mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato, potato fries and fritters, potatoes in any sort of curry are some ways in which you can incorporate it in your diet.
Dairy products: Dairy products such as milk, paneer, cheese etc have high protein and fat content. Besides, whole milk is also high in calcium, minerals and vitamins. Consuming dairy products can add muscle mass to your body.
Fatty Fish: Fatty fish are rich in protein and helps in gaining weight. The presence of Omega-3 in fatty and oily fish has been proven to significantly contribute to weight gain. You can prepare fish in various different ways such as a delicious fish curry, fried fish, smoked fish (salmon) and steamed fish.
Eggs: Whole eggs are one of the most effective foods which helps in weight gain as they are rich in protein, calcium and healthy fats. A medium sized egg contains around 66 calories. The yolk of an egg has been a staple recommendation of the dieticians. This muscle building food works best when eaten boiled but you can always cook it in different ways.
Avocado: Avocadoes are full of fats, antioxidants, vitamins and fibres. You can incorporate it in your breakfast or brunch. Sandwiches, salads, smoothies, etc are some ways in which you can include it in your diet.
Banana: Bananas are an excellent source of carbohydrates and nutrients. They are high in calories, thus helpful in weight gain. A medium ripe banana contains about 110 calories and 28 grams of carbohydrates. You can have it in your breakfast or as an after-work out snack. Bananas are best eaten raw but they can also be eaten as pancakes, cakes, smoothies, protein shakes and more.
Red Meat: Red meats such as lamb, beef and pork are a great source of protein and calories. These meats are packed with dietary creatine, which is one of the best muscle building supplements.
Nuts and Dry Fruits: These are calorie-dense and are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, minerals and fibre. Just a handful of nuts and dried fruits can provide you with sufficient calories required for muscle building and healthy weight gain.
HIGH CALORIE INDIAN MEAL RECOMMENDATIONS:
Breakfast: You can have paneer stuffed parathas, banana pancakes, dosa, egg omelette and bread as your breakfast options. Pair it up with a glass of milk and a handful of nuts such as almonds, pistachios and cashews.
Lunch: A sufficient serving of rice and daal. You can have it with some sort of curry like matar paneer, chicken curry, lamb curry or fried fish.
Evening Snack: Beverages such as tea or coffee made with full- fat milk is an easy option. Pasta, sandwiches and poha can also be eaten.
Dinner: Rice or roti paired with a vegetable or chicken curry alongside a generous portion of salad can be eaten. You can also opt for chicken stuffed parathas or aloo parathas, chana mix, daal and homemade paneer tikka.
