The Best Diet For Weight Gain: Healthy High Calorie Foods For Weight Gain

Weigh gain or loss has been a sensationalised topic of discussion for decades. Gaining weight has become a concern for those especially underweight, as it is often associated with malnutrition and leads to improper growth and development. It can also affect teenagers and young adults. Those with fast metabolism have a hard time gaining weight.

With a proper well balanced, high in calorie diet, one can effectively gain weight. Below is a list of foods that are high in calories:

HIGH CALORIE FOOD FOR WEIGHT GAIN

Rice: One of the richest sources of carbohydrates is rice, which is essential for weight gain. It can be easily consumed daily as it is easy to prepare. Although polished white rice is calorie dense, unpolished rice is richer in fiber and nutrients. One cup of rice contains about 200 calories and consumption of two portions a day is recommended.

Potato: Potatoes are rich in starch and carbohydrates as it helps in increasing your adipose tissue. In addition, they contain Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, iron and folate. You can include potatoes in your diet in various ways.

One potato roughly contains about 110 calories. Mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato, potato fries and fritters, potatoes in any sort of curry are some ways in which you can incorporate it in your diet.