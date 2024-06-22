The Vital Importance of Exercise for Seniors: Unlocking Health and Longevity

Whether you used to be very active or have never exercised much, now is a great time to start a fitness routine. Staying in shape is just as important for older adults as it is for younger people.

Why is exercise important for older adults? Getting your heart rate up and working your muscles benefits almost every part of your body and improves both physical and mental health in many ways.

Physical activity helps keep your blood pressure healthy, prevents harmful plaque buildup in your arteries, reduces inflammation, improves blood sugar levels, strengthens bones, and helps prevent depression.

Additionally, regular exercise can improve your sex life, lead to better sleep, reduce your risk of certain cancers, and is associated with a longer life.