The Vital Importance of Exercise for Seniors: Unlocking Health and Longevity

Whether you used to be very active or have never exercised much, now is a great time to start a fitness routine. Staying in shape is just as important for older adults as it is for younger people.
Why is exercise important for older adults? Getting your heart rate up and working your muscles benefits almost every part of your body and improves both physical and mental health in many ways.
Physical activity helps keep your blood pressure healthy, prevents harmful plaque buildup in your arteries, reduces inflammation, improves blood sugar levels, strengthens bones, and helps prevent depression.
Additionally, regular exercise can improve your sex life, lead to better sleep, reduce your risk of certain cancers, and is associated with a longer life.
Many older adults are unsure about starting to exercise because they don’t know what types of exercise are safe and effective or how much they need to do.
The good news is that any movement is better than none, so it’s okay to start small and gradually increase your workouts. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, but if you can’t start there, work up to it (and even beyond).
Besides formal exercise, try to stay active throughout the day by taking the stairs, doing yard work, and playing with your grandkids.
For most seniors, starting an exercise routine doesn't require consulting a doctor, but there are some exceptions. If you have a serious health condition like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, osteoporosis, or a neurological disease, it's important to talk to your doctor first.
Similarly, if you have mobility issues like poor balance or arthritis, it's wise to seek advice from your doctor before beginning an exercise program.
There are many types of exercise, but experts generally classify physical activity into four main categories based on how they engage your body and the benefits they offer.
Aerobic Exercise exercise raises your heart rate. While most aerobic exercises involve moving your whole body, the focus is on your heart and lungs (that's why it's often called "cardio"). Activities like walking, swimming, dancing, and cycling, when done with enough intensity, make you breathe faster and work your heart harder. Aerobic exercises help burn fat, boost your mood, reduce inflammation, and lower blood sugar.
Balance exercises engage the systems that keep you stable and oriented, like those in your inner ear, vision, muscles, and joints. Tai chi and yoga are excellent examples of balance exercises that can help prevent falls and maintain your independence as you age.
