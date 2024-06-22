Manipur Police Halt Public Meeting in Kakching Due to Law and Order Concerns

IMPHAL: Manipur police stopped a public meeting organized by Langsai Thoua, a Civil Social Organisation, which aimed to strengthen the people's movement amid ongoing ethnic violence between two communities in the troubled state.

The meeting was interrupted midway at Kakching Lamkhai bazaar in Manipur’s southern Kakching district on Friday, with prominent individuals like Naga leader and social activist Ashang Kasar and Imagi Meira Convenor RK Sujata present at the event.

Kakching district police refused permission for a public meeting, citing concerns about law and order, officials said on Saturday.