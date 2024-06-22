Manipur Police Halt Public Meeting in Kakching Due to Law and Order Concerns

IMPHAL: Manipur police stopped a public meeting organized by Langsai Thoua, a Civil Social Organisation, which aimed to strengthen the people's movement amid ongoing ethnic violence between two communities in the troubled state.
The meeting was interrupted midway at Kakching Lamkhai bazaar in Manipur’s southern Kakching district on Friday, with prominent individuals like Naga leader and social activist Ashang Kasar and Imagi Meira Convenor RK Sujata present at the event.
Kakching district police refused permission for a public meeting, citing concerns about law and order, officials said on Saturday.
Angry about the police action, the local residents and women who came for the meeting shouted slogans like "We don’t want to live as slaves," "Drive away illegal Kuki refugees," and "No compromise on Manipur’s integrity."
Rajiv Kshetri, convenor of Langsai Thouna, expressed deep concern about the inaction of central armed forces despite attacks by armed Kukis on peaceful Meitei villages in the fringe areas for over a year.
Kasar said the meeting highlighted the need to create a public resolution to end the ethnic crisis that has persisted since May 2023, as the government has failed to do so.
He stated that the government has ignored the immense suffering of innocent people, despite repeated appeals to resolve the ethnic crisis in the state.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that a solution to the ethnic crisis in the state will soon be found.
Stating that some solutions to the Manipur ethnic crisis would be found in the next 2-3 months, Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, said the security forces deputed for Lok Sabha election duty in different states have returned to Manipur and they are being deployed in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of the state.
Singh also said that after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi has given top priority to Manipur as he is making all efforts to bring peace to the state.
ALSO WATCH: