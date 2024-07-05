Understanding Health and Wellness: Managing Risk Factors for Better Well-Being

People often use the terms health and wellness interchangeably. However, they actually refer to distinct concepts with different meanings.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is defined as "a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity (illness)."
On the other hand, wellness, as defined by WHO, is "the optimal state of health of individuals and groups," and it involves "a positive approach to living."
The key difference between health and wellness lies in their focus and nature. Health is the ultimate goal, representing a state of total well-being across physical, mental, and social dimensions. Wellness, on the other hand, is the active process of pursuing and achieving that optimal health state.
In essence, achieving wellness is a prerequisite for attaining good health. Wellness practices directly influence overall health outcomes, contributing to a vibrant, happy, and fulfilling life.
While you can't control your health status directly, you can actively choose wellness by responsibly living your life and taking proactive steps to enhance your well-being.
Health encompasses aspects such as diagnosed diseases, predispositions, and unexpected injuries.
Wellness, however, involves an ongoing journey of personal growth and adaptation aimed at achieving optimal health and overall well-being.
It includes actively engaging in beneficial activities, making informed lifestyle choices, managing risk factors, prioritizing nutrition and a balanced diet, and integrating spiritual practices that contribute to holistic health.
Risk factors are behaviors or conditions that heighten a person's chances of getting sick or injured. Here are some examples of risk factors that can negatively impact health:
1. Smoking: Increases the risk of lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
2. Drinking alcohol: Can lead to liver damage, stroke, heart diseases, and certain types of cancer.
3. Unprotected sex: Increases the likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.
4. Extreme physical activity/sports: May result in broken bones and various other injuries.
ALSO WATCH: