Understanding Health and Wellness: Managing Risk Factors for Better Well-Being

People often use the terms health and wellness interchangeably. However, they actually refer to distinct concepts with different meanings.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is defined as "a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity (illness)."

On the other hand, wellness, as defined by WHO, is "the optimal state of health of individuals and groups," and it involves "a positive approach to living."