Manipur Chaos: Armed Attack Targets Children's Hospital in Imphal

IMPHAL: The Angel Hospital for Children in Uripok Achom Leikai, located in the Imphal West district of Manipur, was attacked by armed individuals on Thursday night, according to the police.

The attackers fired shots at the hospital walls around 6 PM before escaping. Manipur police believe the attack was motivated by a demand for money.

In response, hospital staff, local women vigilantes known as Meira Paibis, and various voluntary organizations held a sit-in protest at the hospital gate on Friday.