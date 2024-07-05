Manipur Chaos: Armed Attack Targets Children's Hospital in Imphal

IMPHAL: The Angel Hospital for Children in Uripok Achom Leikai, located in the Imphal West district of Manipur, was attacked by armed individuals on Thursday night, according to the police.
The attackers fired shots at the hospital walls around 6 PM before escaping. Manipur police believe the attack was motivated by a demand for money.
In response, hospital staff, local women vigilantes known as Meira Paibis, and various voluntary organizations held a sit-in protest at the hospital gate on Friday.
Protesters held banners and placards with messages like "Stop harassment in the hospital," "Stop firing in public places," and "We want a peaceful atmosphere at the hospital."
Shamurailatpam Modubla Devi, president of the Uripok Achom Leikai Nupi Apunba Lup, a significant joint coordinating body, called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
She stated that the UN Security Council identifies and condemns attacks on hospitals during conflicts as one of the grave violations.
Earlier, a powerful homemade bomb was found in front of a shop, likely placed there as a threat for money. The Manipur police bomb squad safely detonated it at the Ukhrul bazaar in Ukhrul district.
The bomb, which was remote-controlled, was discovered in front of RR Store Grocery Shop at Wino Bazar. The shop is owned by Ramsunder Thakur, who is originally from Bihar.
After receiving the information, the state's bomb experts quickly arrived at the scene. They discovered that the bomb was equipped with an electric detonator, a 1-9 volt battery, a remote control circuit, 800 grams of explosives, and aluminum plates.
The bomb, which was found in a public area on Wednesday night, was safely detonated by the bomb disposal squad on Old Jail Jesami Road at around 3:40 pm on Thursday, according to officials.
Meanwhile, several local organizations in Ukhrul district, including the Hunphun VA, All Hunphun Tangs Association, Hunphun Katamnao Long, and Wino Tang, have condemned the bomb threat against the business community.
