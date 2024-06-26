Unite Against Drugs: International Day to Combat Abuse and Trafficking

The global drug problem is a complex issue affecting millions of people worldwide. It includes individuals dealing with substance use disorders and communities suffering from drug trafficking and organized crime.

To tackle this issue, we need a scientific, evidence-based approach that focuses on prevention and treatment.

Every year on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is observed to promote action and cooperation towards a drug-free world.

This year's campaign emphasizes that effective drug policies should be based on science, research, human rights, compassion, and a thorough understanding of the social, economic, and health impacts of drug use.