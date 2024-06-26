Unite Against Drugs: International Day to Combat Abuse and Trafficking

The global drug problem is a complex issue affecting millions of people worldwide. It includes individuals dealing with substance use disorders and communities suffering from drug trafficking and organized crime.
To tackle this issue, we need a scientific, evidence-based approach that focuses on prevention and treatment.
Every year on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is observed to promote action and cooperation towards a drug-free world.
This year's campaign emphasizes that effective drug policies should be based on science, research, human rights, compassion, and a thorough understanding of the social, economic, and health impacts of drug use.
According to the World Drug Report 2023 from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the continued high supply of illegal drugs and increasingly sophisticated trafficking networks are worsening global crises and posing challenges for health services and law enforcement.
New data shows that in 2021, an estimated 13.2 million people injected drugs, which is 18 percent more than previously thought. Globally, over 296 million people used drugs in 2021, a 23 percent increase from ten years ago.
Additionally, the number of people with drug use disorders has risen sharply to 39.5 million, a 45 percent increase over the past decade.
The World Drug Report 2023 also points out how social and economic inequalities both fuel and are worsened by drug issues. It highlights the environmental destruction and human rights violations caused by illegal drug trades, as well as the increasing prevalence of synthetic drugs.
The report indicates a significant gap in treating drug-related disorders, with only one in five affected individuals receiving treatment in 2021. Access to treatment varies widely between regions, creating disparities.
Young people are particularly vulnerable to drug use and are disproportionately affected by substance use disorders in many areas. In Africa, for example, 70 percent of those in treatment are under the age of 35.
Recent studies suggest that using controlled substances like psychedelics to treat mental health issues and substance use disorders holds potential. However, the World Drug Report warns that rapid advancements could hinder efforts to prioritize public health over commercial interests in policy-making.
