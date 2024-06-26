Assam CM Destroys Seized Contraband on World Anti-Drug Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by using a steamroller to crush a large amount of seized drugs worth crores.
With this symbolic act, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's strong stance against the drug problem in Assam.
Taking to X, “We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life.”
Sarma said that authorities have seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 2,100 crore from traffickers through their regular and focused efforts.
Sharing a video, CM Sarma wrote, “Assam has been waging a war against drugs, striking at this menace at regular intervals and recovering drugs worth over ₹2,100 crore. On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we recommit ourselves to the larger goal of a Drug-Free Bharat!”
Today in Chandrapur, a town near Guwahati, authorities destroyed seized drugs worth a total of Rs 50.30 crore. The drugs, which had been confiscated during anti-trafficking raids, were burned in a furnace. This included heroin worth Rs 42.60 crore and addictive tablets worth Rs 7.7 crore.
Earlier, On Saturday, Assam Police destroyed a huge amount of seized illegal substances worth around Rs 1,920 crore as part of a drug disposal program.
According to the police, they destroyed 6.214 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 31.07 crore, 683 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1,751 crore, 271 kilograms of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crore, and 6.04 kilograms of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crore.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Assam’s Southern Range mentioned that the disposal program was carried out under court orders.
DIG Kangkan Jyoti Saikia said, “The drugs were recovered in multiple raids conducted by the police across the district. Today, we destroyed 6.214 kg of heroin worth around Rs 31.07 crore in the international market, 683 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,751.89 crore, 271 kg of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crore, and 6,04,442 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crore.”
ALSO WATCH: