Assam CM Destroys Seized Contraband on World Anti-Drug Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by using a steamroller to crush a large amount of seized drugs worth crores.

With this symbolic act, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's strong stance against the drug problem in Assam.

Taking to X, “We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life.”

Sarma said that authorities have seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 2,100 crore from traffickers through their regular and focused efforts.