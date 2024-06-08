Unlock the Health Benefits: Why Running and Jogging Are Essential

Jogging or running is a popular way to exercise. Around one in five people try it at some point in their lives. Running is attractive because it's inexpensive and can be done whenever it's convenient for you.

Some people like to join fun runs, athletic races, or marathons. If you want to compete with other runners, get in touch with your local running club.

Regular running or jogging offers many health benefits. It helps build strong bones since it is a weight-bearing exercise, strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, burns plenty of kilojoules, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

On the other hand, an inactive lifestyle is linked to higher mortality rates, coronary artery disease, hypertension, and stroke. It is also a primary cause of most chronic diseases, as the body quickly adapts to insufficient physical activity, resulting in a significantly reduced quality of life. Regular physical activity like running can greatly enhance mental health, self-confidence, healthy aging, and overall quality of life.

The difference between running and jogging is the intensity. Running is faster, burns more calories, and requires more effort from your heart, lungs, and muscles compared to jogging. It also demands a higher level of overall fitness.

Both running and jogging are types of aerobic exercise. "Aerobic" means "with oxygen," referring to any physical activity that produces energy by combining oxygen with blood glucose or body fat.