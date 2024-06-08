Unlock the Health Benefits: Why Running and Jogging Are Essential

Jogging or running is a popular way to exercise. Around one in five people try it at some point in their lives. Running is attractive because it's inexpensive and can be done whenever it's convenient for you.
Some people like to join fun runs, athletic races, or marathons. If you want to compete with other runners, get in touch with your local running club.
Regular running or jogging offers many health benefits. It helps build strong bones since it is a weight-bearing exercise, strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, burns plenty of kilojoules, and helps maintain a healthy weight.
On the other hand, an inactive lifestyle is linked to higher mortality rates, coronary artery disease, hypertension, and stroke. It is also a primary cause of most chronic diseases, as the body quickly adapts to insufficient physical activity, resulting in a significantly reduced quality of life. Regular physical activity like running can greatly enhance mental health, self-confidence, healthy aging, and overall quality of life.
The difference between running and jogging is the intensity. Running is faster, burns more calories, and requires more effort from your heart, lungs, and muscles compared to jogging. It also demands a higher level of overall fitness.
Both running and jogging are types of aerobic exercise. "Aerobic" means "with oxygen," referring to any physical activity that produces energy by combining oxygen with blood glucose or body fat.
Running and jogging for beginners
Before starting a running program, it's important to see your doctor for a check-up, especially if you're over 40, overweight, have a chronic illness, or haven't exercised in a while. Pre-exercise screening helps identify any medical conditions that might increase your risk of health issues during physical activity. It helps determine if the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks for you. Print a copy of the pre-exercise screening tool and discuss it with your doctor or a fitness professional.
Start your program with brisk walking, aiming for 30 minutes per session. Allow at least 8 to 12 weeks to gradually build up to regular running. Increase your jogging time each session and alternate between walking and jogging. Remember to warm up and stretch thoroughly before your run and cool down with light stretches afterward.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids before, during, and after your run. Carry a water bottle with you and try to drink regularly.
Choosing running and jogging shoes
Avoid wearing old sneakers, as poorly fitted shoes are a common cause of injuries. When choosing running shoes, look for ones that bend easily, feel comfortable, and have shock-absorbing material in the heel. The fit should not be too snug, as your foot will spread out upon impact with the ground. When buying shoes, wear the socks you intend to use while running and have them professionally fitted. Visit your local running store to discuss the type of running shoe you need and your previous shoe experiences. It's important to have your shoe size measured and to try on multiple pairs for comfort and fit.
ALSO WATCH: