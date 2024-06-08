Manipur: 3 Members of Banned KCP-PWG Group Arrested
IMPHAL: Three active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party — People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested on Friday in Pangaltabi village, Kakching district, Manipur.
The police seized arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, and a car during the arrest.
The operation, carried out at around 7 am, was based on coordinated intelligence from the Kakching district police and Manipur police commandos, as reported on Saturday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Thokchom Sornu (also known as Amujao Singh), age 23; Laishram Birdina Meitei (also known as Tabhidi), age 38; and Khundrakpam Rojit Singh (also known as Washington), age 28. They were involved in extorting money from the general public.
Additionally, three mobile phones, a car, and other incriminating items were found in their possession.
Earlier, more than 200 people from the Meitei community have been moved to a new relief camp after violence erupted in Jiribam district, Manipur.
The unrest began after a man was killed, allegedly by militants. The affected individuals are currently staying at the Jiri Sports Complex as their homes in villages like Lamtai Khunou, Dibong Khunou, Nunkhal, and Begra were set on fire by suspected militants.
The Manipur police have instructed state police commandos based in Imphal Valley to quickly move to Jiribam to strengthen security measures.
The violence started on Thursday evening when a 59-year-old man named Soibam Saratkumar Singh, from one community, was reportedly killed by militants from another community.
Singh disappeared after heading to his farm in the morning, and police sources say his body was found later with wounds from a sharp object. In response to his killing, angry locals set fire to an abandoned building.
They also held a protest outside the Jiribam police station, demanding the return of their licensed firearms, which had been taken during the elections.
