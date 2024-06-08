Manipur: 3 Members of Banned KCP-PWG Group Arrested

IMPHAL: Three active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party — People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested on Friday in Pangaltabi village, Kakching district, Manipur.

The police seized arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, and a car during the arrest.

The operation, carried out at around 7 am, was based on coordinated intelligence from the Kakching district police and Manipur police commandos, as reported on Saturday.