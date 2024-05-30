World No Tobacco Day 2024: Prioritizing Smokers' Needs in Global Efforts

Every day, people die from smoking-related causes. However, the issue of tobacco addiction often doesn’t receive as much attention, especially during more immediate crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

World No Tobacco Day aims to reignite the battle against smoking and highlight the especially destructive impact of tobacco on worldwide health.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is a global event held every year on May 31. It aims to educate the public about the risks of using tobacco, the marketing strategies of tobacco companies, the World Health Organization’s efforts to combat tobacco use, and what individuals worldwide can do to promote their right to health and well-being and safeguard generations.