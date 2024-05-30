Northeast India: Cyclone Remal Disrupts Train Services in Tripura, Assam

GUWAHATI: Parts of New Haflong-Bandarkhal section and Dima Hasao district in Assam have experienced waterlogging and damage to railway tracks.

The incident has severely impacted train services since Wednesday in Tripura, parts of Assam, and some other Northeastern states like Manipur and Mizoram.

The Chief Public Relations (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) told Indian Express that due to water levels rising above the danger mark in nearby rivers, services had to be halted.

The CPRO also mentioned that trains were being cancelled because of damage to the track in the New Haflong-Bandarkhal section caused by the cyclonic effect under the Lumding division of the NFR.