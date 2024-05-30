Northeast India: Cyclone Remal Disrupts Train Services in Tripura, Assam
GUWAHATI: Parts of New Haflong-Bandarkhal section and Dima Hasao district in Assam have experienced waterlogging and damage to railway tracks.
The incident has severely impacted train services since Wednesday in Tripura, parts of Assam, and some other Northeastern states like Manipur and Mizoram.
The Chief Public Relations (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) told Indian Express that due to water levels rising above the danger mark in nearby rivers, services had to be halted.
The CPRO also mentioned that trains were being cancelled because of damage to the track in the New Haflong-Bandarkhal section caused by the cyclonic effect under the Lumding division of the NFR.
The NFR announced that they will operate a special one-way train from Guwahati in Assam to Sealdah in West Bengal on Thursday.
The official mentioned that engineers and workers were working continuously to restore railway services. However, heavy rainfall and severe weather were making it difficult to complete the restoration work.
The official also stated that they couldn’t start full-fledged work until the rain stopped.
Reports suggest that railway tracks were damaged at 10 locations part of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, which, which falls under the Lumding division.
Trains that are fully cancelled include:
Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express
Guwahati-Silchar Express
Rangiya-Silchar Express
Guwahati-Agartala special train
Silchar-Secunderabad Express
Lokmanya Express, which connects Agartala and Mumbai
One train that is partially cancelled is the Coimbatore-Silchar Express.
The Tripurasundari Express, linking Agartala to Firozpur Cantonment station in Pujab, the Kanchanjungha Express, connecting Sealdah in West Bengal to Agartala, the Silchar-Guwahati Express are all affected.
The Agartala-Kolkata special express train has also been affected. Another statement from NFR mentioned the cancellation of several trains, including the Humsafar express and Badarpur-Guwahati Tourist Express, due to track suspension in the New Halflong-Jatinga Lumpur and Ditokcherra yard of the Lumding division.
For several weeks beginning April 25, train services for both passengers and goods were disrupted in the Northeast region due to the severe landslides. These landslides caused significant damage to the railway tracks in the Jatinga Lumpur-New Harangajao section under the Lumding division.
