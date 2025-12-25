1 killed in explosion in Dhaka as Bangladesh crisis worsens

DHAKA: One person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area on Wednesday evening after unidentified attackers hurled an explosive device from a flyover, police said.

The blast occurred beneath the flyover near the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (Freedom Fighters’ Memorial), a busy area frequented by pedestrians and roadside vendors. Witnesses said the explosive was thrown from above and detonated on the ground below, striking a man who was standing under the flyover. Panic gripped the area following the explosion.

Police officials said the device, believed to be a cocktail bomb, hit the victim and exploded, causing fatal injuries. The attackers fled immediately after throwing the bomb. The area was cordoned off soon after the incident as law enforcement launched an investigation.

The deceased was later identified by relatives as ‘Siam’, who worked at a private factory. According to police, he was having tea at a roadside stall when the bomb struck him. His identity was initially unclear and confirmed later by family members.

Inspector (Operations) Md Mohiuddin of Hatirjheel Police Station said the victim died on the spot due to the impact of the explosion. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

The killing comes at a sensitive time for Bangladesh, a day before the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia political family, is scheduled to arrive in the country on Thursday, ending nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile in London. Ahead of his return, security across the capital has been tightened. Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance. Officials confirmed that a “double-layer” security arrangement, involving both state forces and party-level measures, has been deployed across Dhaka to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (Agencies)

