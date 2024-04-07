10 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine: Report

At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine in the past 24 hours, local authorities said Saturday. Four people were killed and 23 injured in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia in missile strikes, said Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov, Xinhua news agency reported. More than 40 buildings, including 24 private houses and nine apartment blocks, were damaged in the attack, Fedorov said in a statement. Besides, six people were killed and 11 others wounded in overnight missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The attack hit residential areas in the northern Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging nine apartment buildings, three dormitories, two kindergartens, two schools, and a gas station, Terekhov said in a post on Telegram. Russia launched six missiles and 32 Shahed combat drones at Ukraine overnight Saturday, said Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk. According to him, three missiles and 28 drones have been intercepted. The Kyiv region was also targeted, but reported no casualties, said the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. (IANS)

