Ukraine reports damage to energy facilities in Russian raids

Kiev: Energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions suffered damage from Russian missile and drone strikes, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Power facilities in central Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, western Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions have been harmed, Shmyhal wrote on Friday on social media Telegram. The raids caused power outages in several regions, the Prime Minister said, without giving more details.

The Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo said earlier that thermal and hydroelectric power plants were damaged in the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the Russian forces attacked 10 Ukrainian regions, injuring at least six people.

More than 150 rescue workers and 35 units of equipment have been deployed across Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, Klymenko added. The Russian side has yet to respond to the claim.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used 39 missiles and 60 Shahed combat drones against Ukraine in the latest attack, with the Ukrainian air defence intercepting 26 missiles and 58 drones. (IANS)

