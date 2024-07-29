12 killed in terrorist attack in National Park in north Benin

COTONOU: Twelve people were killed in a terrorist attack in the National Park in north Benin, the park management informed. A total of 12 people were killed by a group of unidentified armed individuals near the Mekrou River in the park, according to a statement issued by African Parks, a non-profit group that manages the park, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among those killed were five African Parks rangers and seven members of the Beninese armed forces, it said. The attack took place on Friday night. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigations are underway and further details are awaited. (IANS)

