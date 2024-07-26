Turkey nabs terrorist behind attack in Russia

Ankara: A Russian terrorist who organised a bomb attack in Russia was captured in Turkey’s southwestern port city of Bodrum, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

The Russian Interpol unit made a call with the Turkish Interpol/Europol Department of Turkish Police on Wednesday and informed them that the Russian national, Evgenii Serebriakov, who organised a terrorist attack with a car bomb in Moscow in which two people were injured, arrived in Turkey, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

As a result of the investigations, the Turkish Police determined that the person entered Bodrum airport at 09:40 a.m. (local time), reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Turkish minister.

The suspect’s identity matched the information and photographs specified in the letter received from Russia’s Interpol unit, and he was finally arrested by local police in Bodrum on Wednesday, he added. (IANS)

