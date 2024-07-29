12,800 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar: Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC)

YANGON: Myanmar police have seized 12,800 kg of controlled chemicals ammonium nitrate in Shan state of eastern Myanmar, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the country's anti-narcotics police searched a 12-wheeler vehicle in Tachileik township of Shan state on Thursday and confiscated the chemicals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized drugs had a street value of 256 million kyats (about $120,000), the CCDAC said. Three suspects involved in the case have been charged under the related law, and further investigation is underway, it said. (IANS)

