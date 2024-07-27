Mizoram Government Points at Fresh Influx of Refugees from Myanmar

Aizawl: As the internal turmoil continues in the neighbouring country of Myanmar, a large number of refugees continue to enter India to avoid prosecution or death. Most of the influx of refugees has taken place in the Northeast Indian state of Mizoram.

Recently the Home Department of the Government of Manipur has mentioned that in the most recent development, over 1500 new refugees from neighbouring Myanmar have entered the state of Mizoram. This influx of refugees has taken place in the past week according to the department.

According to the department, after this fresh incident, the total number of refugees from the neighbouring country has increased to over 35000. These people have sought refuge in different parts of the state of Mizoram in Northeastern India. An ongoing battle between the Myanmar Army and a combined force of multiple insurgent ethnic groups has been the cause of internal unrest in Myanmar for quite some time now triggering this ongoing refugee situation in the region.

The state government mentioned that the refugees from Myanmar have been sheltered across five districts of the state, namely Champhai, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Siaha and Aizawl and that these refugees have been coming into the country since the conflict began with the military takeover in the country in February of 2021.

It must be noted that apart from Myanmar, refugees from Bangladesh too have entered the state of Mizoram in search of shelter. Arround 2000 people belonging to tribal communities of Bangladesh have also taken shelter in Mizoram. These people belong to the Bawm community of tribals and have been coming to India since November of 2022.

It must be noted that the state of Myanmar has a more than 500 km long porous boundary with Myanmar and a more than 300 km long boundary with Bangladesh.