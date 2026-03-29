20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf region: Centre

NEW DELHI: Twenty Indian-flagged vessels with 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region and are being actively monitored, the government said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has put in place necessary measures to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region

"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe; no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours," the ministry said. They are being actively monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions. DG Shipping has facilitated safe repatriation of over 938 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, port operations across India remain normal with no congestion. State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have confirmed smooth functioning.

"Coordination continues with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations," said the ministry. (IANS)

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