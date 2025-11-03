2025 a ‘bleak year’ for press freedom in Pakistan, says watchdog

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has released a report noting that 2025 has been a "bleak" year for media freedom and journalist safety in Pakistan. It has documented at least 137 confirmed incidents targeting media professionals between January and October.

According to a report released on Friday to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the PPF highlighted a range of threats faced by journalists, including physical assaults, detentions, criminal complaints, censorship orders, and internet shutdowns, despite constitutional guarantees for free expression.

The watchdog recorded 35 cases of physical assault and manhandling, two journalists injured while on assignment, five detentions, two abductions, and four attacks on media property, including raids.

Legal pressures also intensified, with eight arrests, 30 FIRs--22 under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), including the controversial Section 26-A on "fake or false information"--and 23 actions initiated by the FIA and National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

As per the report, journalists faced intimidation in multiple forms, including threats, harassment of family members, political targeting, and two instances of being placed on no-fly lists.

Censorship and restrictions included mobile and internet suspensions, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directives, court orders blocking 27 YouTube channels, and limitations on reporting outside Adiala Jail, where the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is kept.

"This year documented incidents include those of direct targeting of media professionals through threats of and actual acts of physical violence as well as increasingly through legal channels such as notices, criminal complaints and arrests; the perpetuation of violence against the media by political party leaders and the government; the bulldozing the passage of restrictive legislation that undermines free expression and brazen attacks on property amongst others," the report read.

"In Pakistan, journalists continue to face physical violence because of their work. In 2025, PPF has documented: at least 35 incidents of physical assault and manhandling, two journalists injured in an accident while reporting, five instances of journalists being detained, two abductions and four instances of attacks on property, including raids. These numbers tell the story of the safety of the media in the country. Along with legal measures, threats, and intimidation of journalists and media professionals also being documented, the continuation of physical violence the lack of preventive, protective, and prosecutorial measures in place to safeguard journalists as they do their work," it added.

The PPF described political rhetoric and government actions as fuelling a hostile environment for the press, alongside "brazen" attacks on press clubs and media offices.

Incidents included a forced police entry into Quetta Press Club on March 1, an attack on Badin Press Club linked to a shrine dispute on June 2, and a raid on Islamabad's National Press Club on October 2, during which journalists were assaulted.

The report also noted eight journalist deaths in 2025, two of which remain inconclusive in relation to their professional work.

The watchdog further criticised restrictive legislation, including the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, warning of potential misuse against media workers.

"Instead of bulldozing legislation such as this year, the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Amendment Act 2025, which raised alarm bells amongst journalists, the media and civil society for its potential misuse, the government and lawmakers should adopt a more proactive approach and engage with stakeholders ahead of such laws being passed," the report read.

The PPF further urged Pakistani authorities to move beyond "lip service" and implement domestic and international commitments to safeguard press freedom, including robust enforcement of safety laws and protective measures. (ANI)

Also Read: India slams Pakistan at UN over human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir