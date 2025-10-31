Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Inflation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad markets continues to soar as border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan has halted the import and export of vegetables, fruits, dry fruits and other food items for the past two weeks, local media reported on Thursday.

Prices of vegetables and fruits have increased to a record high in Pakistan. Tomatoes are being sold at Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 450 per kilogramme, garlic at PKR 600 per kilogramme, ginger at PKR 800, peas at PKR 400, onions at PKR 180 and radish at PKR 150 per kilogramme, leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported. The price of Kandhari pomegranates has increased to PKR 450 per kg, while grapes from Chaman are now sold over PKR 550 per kilogramme.

Supplies from Afghanistan, including tomatoes, apples, grapes, pomegranates, and dry fruits have stopped completely despite this being the peak season. Milk sellers have announced further rise in prices for November. The local crops that have been damaged due to recent floods have worsened the situation, according to market sources.

"Pakistan's vegetable and fruit crops were ruined. We used to rely heavily on Afghan imports. Now supply is low and demand is double. Until trade resumes, prices will not come down," Anjuman Tajran Sabzi Mandi President Ghulam Qadir Mir was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Borders at Chaman, Khyber, South and North Waziristan, Kurram, Bab-e-Dosti, Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan have been shut for 14 days now, leaving hundreds of containers stranded on the both sides. Perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, have spoilt in the trucks. Meanwhile, dairy vendors have said that milk price per litre will increase from PKR 220 to 240 while rate of yogurt will rise from PKR 240 to 260 per kilogramme from the first week of November. (IANS)

