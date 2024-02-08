26 killed, several injured in two blasts in Balochistan

Balochistan: At least 26 people have been killed, and several others injured after two back-to-back blasts jolted Balochistan on Wednesday, as reported by Dawn.

According to the police, the first blast took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. Reportedly, Kakar is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies — PB-47 and PB-48 in the February 8 elections. However, the second blast was reported in Qila Saifullah shortly after the first attack.

Earlier, the city’s deputy commissioner, Yasir Bazai said that 12 people were killed in the blast, which took place outside the JUI-F’s election office.

The injured people were to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred, the hospital’s MS Dr Habib told Geo News. Dr Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition. After the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called, the provincial health secretary told Geo News.

Following the attacks, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the “terrorism” incident in Pishin, adding that the conspirators involved should be brought to justice, Dawn reported.

“Targeting innocent people is a barbaric act,” the former foreign minister said.

He further said that the federal and Balochistan governments should identify the elements involved and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost in two blasts in Pishin and Qila Saifullah in Balochistan, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

Also Read: Deadly Twin Bombings Rock Pakistan A Day Before Elections

Also watch: