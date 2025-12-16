4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, no damage reported

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan early on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor was recorded at 6:10 am at a depth of 22 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 71.58 degrees east. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This comes amid a series of earthquakes reported in Afghanistan over the past week. Earlier on December 10, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the country in the early hours of the day. That tremor was recorded at a much deeper depth of 150 km, the NCS said in a post on X.

A day earlier, on December 9, the NCS reported two separate earthquakes in the region. One quake of magnitude 3.8 struck at a depth of 70 km, while another stronger tremor measuring 4.5 occurred at a shallow depth of just 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are considered more dangerous as seismic waves reach the surface quickly, leading to stronger ground shaking. Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross. (ANI)

Also Read: Afghanistan records twin earthquakes hours apart; NCS confirms 4.4-magnitude jolt