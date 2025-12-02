Afghanistan records twin earthquakes hours apart; NCS confirms 4.4-magnitude jolt

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Afghanistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 163km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 01/12/2025 10:21:04 IST, Lat: 36.57 N, Long: 71.11 E, Depth: 163 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan at a depth of 90km.

NCS said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/12/2025 07:36:15 IST, Lat: 36.70 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

On November 4, a powerful earthquake rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar. The tremor also damaged one of the country's most beautiful mosques, CNN reported.

Families were jolted awake in the early hours of Monday when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometres (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, as per CNN. (ANI)

