5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Tuesday, the country's weather agency said. The temblor occurred at 2:38 p.m. local time (0538 GMT) off Aomori's Pacific coast at a depth of 20 km, measuring 3 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Hakodate City, Hokkaido Prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake's epicentre was located at a latitude of 40.9 degrees north and a longitude of 143.1 degrees east. No tsunami advisory was issued. (IANS)

