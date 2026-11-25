Kathmandu: An earthquake of the magnitude 5.3 struck near Lelep in Nepal's Koshi Province on Tuesday morning, triggering tremors across several parts of India and neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

According to initial information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at around 7:02 a.m. IST.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS), meanwhile, reported that the epicentre was located at latitude 27.855°N and longitude 87.909°E, at a depth of 20 kilometres below the Earth's surface.

Tremors were reportedly felt in several parts of eastern and northeastern India, including Bihar, Meghalaya and some areas of West Bengal.

Shaking was also reported from regions located along the Himalayan belt and areas bordering Nepal, according to media reports. (IANS)