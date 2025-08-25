6 students drown, 24 injured in Alexandria beach accident

Cairo: Six students died and 24 others were injured in a drowning accident on Saturday at a beach in Alexandria governorate, northwest of Cairo, Egypt's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The victims were part of a student group on a field trip organized by an academy specializing in air hospitality, the ministry said. The incident occurred at Abu Talat beach in Alexandria's Agami district, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It added that ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Three of the injured were treated at the beach, while 21 others were transferred to nearby hospitals for further care. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, stressed the ministry's commitment to supporting the injured and their families, while closely monitoring the medical and emergency measures, according to the statement.

The ministry, which did not provide details on the circumstances of the drowning, urged the public to observe beach safety guidelines, especially during group outings, to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and four others injured after violent storms hit Romania, emergency services said. (IANS)

Also Read: Russia downs 160 Ukrainian drones in last 24 hours: Defence ministry

Also Watch: