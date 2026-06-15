61 Killed, More Than 1,400 Injured After Powerful Earthquake Strikes Philippines

Manila: At least 61 people were killed, 40 missing and 1,403 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on June 8, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday. The NDRRMC earlier said the quake has affected more than 75,300 households, or over 346,000 people, and more than 45,000 affected residents have been displaced, with over 12,600 houses sustaining damage. The quake also triggered 45 related incidents, mainly landslides, reports Xinhua news agency. The council added that the earthquake affected the operation of 45 road sections, eight bridge sections, one airport, and two seaports, as well as the agriculture, husbandry and fishery industries. Power services were affected across 48 cities and municipalities. (IANS)

Also Read: Manila: 47 killed, over 3,46,000 affected after strong earthquake in Philippines