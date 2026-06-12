UAE extends urgent relief assistance to Philippines quake victims

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has stepped in urgently, via the UAE Aid Agency, to provide relief to those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern coast of the Philippines, resulting in the deaths of 35 people and injuries to more than 200 others.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stated, “This urgent UAE response stems from the country’s international responsibility toward communities and peoples facing natural disasters and crises. We aim to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake and help with early recovery and stability in coordination with international organisations and relevant local authorities.”

He further explained that the UAE’s relief assistance has been provided on the basis of a comprehensive needs assessment conducted by the agency in coordination with relevant authorities in the Philippines, with the aim of identifying priorities and core needs of those affected. (ANI)

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