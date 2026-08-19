6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s North Sumatra

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Nias Island in Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Tuesday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake occurred at 1:02 p.m. local time (0602 GMT), with its epicentre located about 147 km southeast of South Nias regency at a depth of 29 km, the agency said. The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

This comes against the backdrop of another strong earthquake earlier this month, when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province. The death toll has risen to 68, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said Monday.

"The fatalities include 26 in Manggarai regency, 24 in East Manggarai, eight in Nagekeo, four in Sikka, and two each in Ende, West Manggarai and Ngada, while 213 others were injured," BNPB Deputy for Prevention Abdul Muhari told a press conference. At least 1,576 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quake.

The earthquake was centred about 30 km northeast of Mbay in Nagekeo Regency at a depth of 15 km, according to the decree. The quake damaged 914 houses heavily, 126 moderately and 317 lightly. It also damaged 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities and 38 government offices. (IANS)

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