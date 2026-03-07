67 Kuwaiti troops injured amid escalating regional security tensions

Kuwait City: Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that 67 personnel from the Kuwaiti Armed Forces were injured amid recent security developments, according to a briefing by the Government Communication Centre in the country.

Saud Al-Atwan, the defence ministry's official spokesman, said the injured personnel are receiving medical treatment and that their conditions are stable. Two cases remain under medical observation, he added.

Al-Atwan said the Kuwaiti Armed Forces remain at the highest level of readiness, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of developments in coordination with military and security authorities as well as other state institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the measures are part of a comprehensive national system aimed at protecting the country's security and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.

The military spokesman also said Kuwaiti defense systems have so far detected and dealt with 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones launched in attacks targeting the country's airspace during the past days.

On Saturday, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as members of his family, high-ranking military commanders, and civilians, according to Iranian officials. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US assets across the Middle East. (IANS)

