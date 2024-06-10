7 security personnel injured in blast in Pakistan: Police

Islamabad: Seven security personnel were injured in a blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said.

The incident occurred when roadside-planted explosives hit a vehicle of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps in Khyber district of the province, police sources in the area told the media on Saturday.

The forces' vehicle was on a routine patrol in the area when the explosion happened, said the police sources, adding that at least two security personnel sustained critical injuries in the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

No group or individual has claimed the blast yet.

