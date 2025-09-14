7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia, tsunami warning issued

Moscow: A massive 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 km.

Following the earthquake, local authorities of the Kamchatka territory issued a tsunami threat. “The threat of a tsunami has been declared. We ask you to be especially careful when visiting the Khalaktyr beach and other tsunami-dangerous areas, ” the governor of the Kamchatka Territory, Vladimir Solodov, wrote on his Telegram channel. The governor advised residents to stay calm and follow updates from official sources.

Meanwhile, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Japanese media outlet NHK World reported that the quake in Kamchatka may cause minor tidal fluctuations along Japan’s coast, but there is no risk of damage from the tremor in the country.”

The earthquake was part of a series of aftershocks following a powerful 8.8 magnitude tremor that struck Kamchatka on July 30, Russian state-run news agency Ria Novosti reported. (IANS)

