9 dead in overnight Russian strike in Kyiv, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that a massive overnight aerial assault by Russian forces struck ordinary residential areas across seven districts in Kyiv, leaving at least nine people dead and dozens injured.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the widespread bombardment involved 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, alongside 185 attack drones of various types. While Kyiv served as the primary target, strikes also impacted the Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

President Zelenskyy reported extensive damage across the capital, noting that 18 residential buildings, a school, infrastructure facilities, and the Lithuanian Embassy were hit during the strikes.

"Since last night, response efforts have been underway in Kyiv and the surrounding region following Russia's strike. There were numerous fires across the city. Seven districts were affected, and, as usual, the Russians struck ordinary residential buildings. Eighteen residential buildings, a school, the Lithuanian Embassy, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. As of now, nine people have been reported killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. Medical teams are helping everyone who needs it," Zelenskyy wrote. (ANI)

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