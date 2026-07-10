Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Trump for focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence

ANKARA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) said he held a “good meeting” with US President Donald Trump and his team on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, with discussions focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and efforts to advance peace talks. In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said, “Good meeting with President Trump @POTUS and his team. I’m grateful for the strong emphasis placed on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense to better protect people’s lives.” “President Trump and I spoke about some ideas that could strengthen our positions and bring peace closer. I count on our teams to follow up promptly on everything discussed today,” he added. Zelenskyy said the two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. “We also talked diplomacy - we are trying to make it work. We will keep working productively to make it happen. Thank you!” he said. (ANI)

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