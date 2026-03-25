A prolonged conflict in Iran serves no one’s interests: China calls for ceasefire, dialogue

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged all parties involved in escalating tensions around Iran to immediately halt hostilities and return to dialogue, warning that a prolonged conflict would benefit no one, the China Daily reported.

Speaking after reports that the United States postponed planned strikes on Iran’s power plants, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing was “deeply concerned” about the potential “spillover effects” of the crisis across West Asia.

“A prolonged conflict in Iran serves no one’s interests, and a ceasefire and dialogue remain the only way out,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, according to China Daily.

Lin added that China has urged all sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.

“Beijing is deeply concerned about the spillover effects of the crisis and urged all parties to immediately stop the fighting and return to the track of peaceful dialogue,” the spokesperson said, according to China Daily. (ANI)

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