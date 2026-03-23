United States President Donald Trump threatens Iran over Hormuz Strait

Washington: US President Donald Trump threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even as he said Washington was close to meeting its military objectives in the conflict.

In a series of posts, Trump issued a direct ultimatum over the strategic waterway, saying: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The warning marks a sharp escalation centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route, even as Trump signalled that US military operations could soon wind down.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East,” he said.

Trump outlined five key goals of the campaign, including “completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them” and “destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base.”

He said the US had also moved to dismantle Iran’s military strength, including “eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti-Aircraft Weaponry.”

Trump emphasised that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capability remained central to US strategy. “Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the USA can quickly and powerfully react,” he said.

He added that Washington was committed to “protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

At the same time, Trump suggested that the responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz should fall on other countries.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!” he said, adding that the US would assist “if asked.”

In another post, Trump claimed sweeping success in the campaign, asserting: “The United States has blown Iran off of the map… Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defence, and they want to make a deal. I don’t!” He also dismissed criticism from sections of the US media, saying he had met his objectives “weeks ahead of schedule.” (IANS)

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