A threat to UN: Palestine envoy Abdullah Abu Shawesh on Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

NEW DELHI: Palestine Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh has termed US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' a significant threat to the United Nations and the existing multilateral framework.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the charter of his "Board of Peace" in Davos along with other founding members, formally launching the initiative on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. The body has been billed by Trump as a forum aimed at resolving international conflicts.

Speaking to ANI, Shawesh expressed concern over the marginalization of the UN and the exclusion of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the diplomatic initiative.

He further stated that while the UN Charter has governed international relations for over eight decades, the emergence of the 'Board of Peace' could undermine global institutions. "I'm not sure whether it will replace (the UN Charter), but it is a threat to the United Nations. By isolating the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, and the UN at large to deal with the question of Palestine and other political issues, it threatens the institution," Shawesh told ANI. (ANI)

