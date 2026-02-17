Accused Bondi Beach terror attack perpetrator makes first court appearance

SYDNEY: Accused Bondi Beach terror attack perpetrator Naveed Akram made his first appearance in a Sydney court on Monday after being charged with 59 offences over the fatal mass shooting. Akram appeared on Monday morning via videolink from a supermax prison where he has been held since being discharged from the hospital in the wake of the attack on December 14, 2025.

The 24-year-old was charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, in relation to the attack, reports Xinhua news agency. Authorities allege that Akram and his father, Sajid, who was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack, opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the iconic eastern Sydney beach using rifles and shotguns, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

Court documents made public in December 2025 revealed that police found evidence that the two attackers had conducted firearms training at a rural property before the attack.

Local media reported that Akram was mostly silent during Monday's administrative hearing and only spoke when directly addressed by the presiding Magistrate. Speaking outside the court, his lawyer Ben Archbold said that it was too early to say what plea his client would enter.

The case will return to court in April. (IANS)

Also Read: Donald Trump pays tribute to victims of US campus shooting & Bondi Beach terror attack