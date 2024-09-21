Activists highlight Pakistan’s atrocities on occupied territories, claim treatment like ‘slaves’

Geneva: Activists raised concern over Pakistan’s alleged atrocities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), comparing the treatment of locals to that of “slaves.”

At a recent press conference in Geneva, members of the National Equality Party for Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEPJKGBL), along with activists from the occupied regions, condemned Pakistan’s federal government for its brutal actions aimed at maintaining control.

These concerns echo broader criticisms of Pakistan’s human rights record, particularly in regions under its control. The country has faced scrutiny for its handling of dissent, freedom of expression, and the treatment of minority groups.

Professor Sajjad Raja, top leader and Chairperson of the NEPJKGBL, stated during the press conference, “The United Nations has passed many resolutions, demanding Pakistan to withdraw and pull out their forces from PoGB and PoJK that have entered in these occupied areas. Pakistan has signed several of these treaties and resolutions has admitted that it has illegally invaded these territories and has on record agreed to pull out its forces. But doesn’t bother to follow these resolutions to the international community, to serve its political purposes and interests.”

Another member of the NEPJKGBL Hafiz-ur Rehman said, “The population has been deprived of their political, social and civil rights.”

While referring to the suppression of activism and dissent by Pakistani forces on the occupied territories, Rehman said, “Our movement has been and was forcefully crushed by Pakistan authorities. From May 11 until today, the residents of PoJK have been demonstrating against unfair taxes and duty bills. Paksitan Rangers and the Punjab Constabulary violently suppressed the peaceful protest, as a result, three young activists were killed by the Pakistani defence forces. The state, on the other hand, had decided to probe the demonstrators after receiving orders from the Pakistani government. This is how Pakistani authorities treat us residents as slaves. Several of our brethren have been missing for years but no case or probe has been initiated by the authorities or the court of law.” (ANI)

