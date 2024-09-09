China's PLA Breaches Indian Territory Again in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: According to NewsFy, Chinese troops moved inland for about 60 kilometers and left behind them tell-tale signs of their presence, including bonfires, spray-painted rocks, and Chinese food supplies.

This latest incursion represents just another example of an increasingly aggressive Chinese military in the area.

Photographs in 2022 revealed Chinese soldiers witnessing construction work near Hadigra Lake, while satellite images in 2021 showed a new cluster of buildings being constructed inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

Practically all media inquiries about the most recent incident have been insinuated to be unremarked upon by the Indian Army.

But the recent incursion increased apprehensions among people about China's intentions, as PLA had history in committing transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2020, PLA forces intruded into the Dibang Valley district, thus increasing tensions between India and China continuously.

The PLA has built a wooden bridge across Doimru Nallah, a water channel in Arunachal Pradesh, sometime in 2019. These apart from the current intrusion have brought fears of China's strategic aims in the region.

Arunachal Pradesh borders China for 1,126 kilometers, a frontier that has long been a bone of contention between the two countries.

There have been frequent disputes and conflicts over this vast border area, with both nations laying their claims on it. That border has seen incidents in all these years, which led to strained relations between India and China, with ongoing diplomatic challenges.