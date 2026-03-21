Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire

Kabul: Afghanistan's Chief of Armed Forces Fasihuddin Fitrat has accused Pakistan military of violating the ceasefire along the Durand Line, local media reported on Friday.

Several people were killed in attacks conducted by Pakistani forces in border areas, according to the statement released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence. Fitrat stated that Pakistan's continuous attacks despite the ceasefire "demonstrates a lack of commitment and deception" by Islamabad, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported. (IANS)

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