Pakistan fires 70+ shells into Afghanistan's Kunar during Eid ceasefire

Kabul: Pakistani military forces fired over 70 artillery shells in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Thursday, citing officials. The incident coincided with Eid al-Fitr, during which Afghanistan and Pakistan had announced a temporary pause in hostilities.

Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar's Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells were fired in several areas, including Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported. Furthermore, 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district.

So far, no casualties have been reported, according to local authorities. However, Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar said that shelling in Narai was ongoing, with some rounds reportedly landing near people returning to their homes.

The authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation. The incident has been reported amid a series of exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have escalated security concerns in regions along the Durand Line. (IANS)

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